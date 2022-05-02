Guy With Newspaper is my favorite character from Doctor Strange 2

Erin Redding May 2, 2022 Newspaper Comments Off on Guy With Newspaper is my favorite character from Doctor Strange 2 1 Views

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is creating so much hype, with a plethora of cameos and twists expected as Marvel dives headfirst into multiverse stories.

The Illuminati and Captain Carter aside, on Friday we got a pretty cool look at one of the action sequences from the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, complete with an exclusive clip IMDB shared on Twitter.

Cool fight scene! Along with the giant Gargantos, Doctor Strange confronts the beast on a street indistinguishable from many cities. America Chavez is also featured in the fight scene.

But uh, did you notice anything a little weird? A bit of editing that slipped through the cracks, perhaps?

Shortly after IMDB released the exclusive National Superhero Day clip, people started trolling Doctor Strange in replies and quoting retweets.

In the scene, there’s a guy holding a diary that walks past Doctor Strange… four times. As in, he enters the scene four times and with each cut he is seen in a place that does not make sense compared to the previous shot.

It’s the kind of thing I wouldn’t notice on a first watch, but would probably be pointed out to me as an anecdote later on, like “The guy in jeans” in The Mandalorian.

This, of course, should not be confused with other controversies surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere a copy of the Epoch Times (an anti-Chinese Communist Party newspaper) appeared in a music video.

Listen, Disney will probably edit this track when it hits Disney+, just like they did with the previously mentioned Jeans Guy, but I don’t think that’s terrible or anything. In fact, those kind of continuity errors are something we can actually see in a bunch of movies, like in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Jurassic Park.

Hell, maybe every journalist comes from a different universe.

I so want to see another Raimi superhero movie (the last ones he made were Tobey Macguire Spider Man movies).

You will be able to see Newspaper Guy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 5, 2022 in Australia.

In the meantime, why not check out all the more sci-fi, horror and fantasy movies coming this year.

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday Newspaper | Daily report
  2. Readers help a family of newspaper distributors
  3. New Braunfels to Update Capital Improvement Plan
  4. How a ceremonial shrunken head, held by an American university for decades, was finally returned to Ecuador

About Erin Redding

Check Also

The 250 years of the newspaper celebrated in a new book

The 250th anniversary of the Shrewsbury Chronicle – one of England’s oldest newspapers – was …