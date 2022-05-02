Guy With Newspaper is my favorite character from Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is creating so much hype, with a plethora of cameos and twists expected as Marvel dives headfirst into multiverse stories.

The Illuminati and Captain Carter aside, on Friday we got a pretty cool look at one of the action sequences from the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, complete with an exclusive clip IMDB shared on Twitter.

Doctor Strange takes on Gargantos in this exclusive clip from #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🦑 @DrStrange #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/0nDPA79WEq — IMDb (@IMDb) April 28, 2022

Cool fight scene! Along with the giant Gargantos, Doctor Strange confronts the beast on a street indistinguishable from many cities. America Chavez is also featured in the fight scene.

But uh, did you notice anything a little weird? A bit of editing that slipped through the cracks, perhaps?

Shortly after IMDB released the exclusive National Superhero Day clip, people started trolling Doctor Strange in replies and quoting retweets.

In the scene, there’s a guy holding a diary that walks past Doctor Strange… four times. As in, he enters the scene four times and with each cut he is seen in a place that does not make sense compared to the previous shot.

the same guy with the same suitcase passes by him every time pic.twitter.com/kHqt2cwvVA — jean charles leonard (@jc_leonard) April 29, 2022

It’s the kind of thing I wouldn’t notice on a first watch, but would probably be pointed out to me as an anecdote later on, like “The guy in jeans” in The Mandalorian.

This, of course, should not be confused with other controversies surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere a copy of the Epoch Times (an anti-Chinese Communist Party newspaper) appeared in a music video.

Listen, Disney will probably edit this track when it hits Disney+, just like they did with the previously mentioned Jeans Guy, but I don’t think that’s terrible or anything. In fact, those kind of continuity errors are something we can actually see in a bunch of movies, like in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Jurassic Park.

Physical continuity errors, even major ones, are part of making movies at any budget level. If it’s taken you until *now* to notice the same extra running through a scene multiple times, you’re just grabbing some irrelevant shit to dip into. — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) April 29, 2022

Hell, maybe every journalist comes from a different universe.

I so want to see another Raimi superhero movie (the last ones he made were Tobey Macguire Spider Man movies).

You will be able to see Newspaper Guy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 5, 2022 in Australia.

