Halloween 2021 Safety Instructions for Plainfield | The Weekly of Time

Halloween is Sunday, October 31, and as families begin to plan for treats or treats, the Village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department share the following safety guidelines:

• Trick-or-Treating hours are 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• If you choose to hand out candy, please turn on your porch lights.

• If you do not wish to participate, please make sure your porch lights are turned off. The Village has also created a flyer (available online at www.plainfieldil.gov) that you can print and display in your window or doorway so others know you are not participating.

• Make sure trick-or-treaters have a clear field of vision and wear light colors or put reflective tape on their costumes.

• Be careful crossing streets and check for cars in both directions.

• Do not enter any house.

• Check all the treats in a well-lit area after you get home and eat only unopened candies that are in their original packaging.

• Respect others and their property.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also released updated guidelines for Halloween this year:

• Masks are currently required by Order in Council in all indoor public places in Illinois. A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a properly fitted mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a costume mask over a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not recommended as it could make breathing more difficult. The safer options include choosing a costume that doesn’t come with a costume mask or looking for a costume that incorporates a face cover.

• It is best to play outdoors in small groups; if the outdoors is not an option, there are steps people can take to make the candy inside safer. Those handing out treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation and wear a mask. It is also important that anyone who distributes or receives treats wash their hands.

• Door-to-door alternatives may include setting up tables in a parking lot or other safe outdoor space where individually wrapped treats can be displayed or holding an outdoor costume parade for children with a parent / guardian.

• If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, do not attend Halloween events.

• For more information on Halloween and Fall Guidance, visit the IDPH website, dph.illinois.gov.

If you have any questions, please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (815) 436-6544.