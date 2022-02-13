Hamas threatens to react ‘severely’ to unrest in Jerusalem

Prosecution tells court there was no unlawful hacking by police in Netanyahu cases

State prosecutors say they have found no evidence of illicit phone hacking during police investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“No action has been taken in the absence of a court order,” the prosecution told the Jerusalem District Court, which had ordered a halt to the trial to investigate allegations of widespread unlawful piracy by police using NSO Group’s powerful Pegasus software.

The prosecution presented the court with the interim findings of an investigation into the matter led by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, as well as former Shin Bet and Mossad officials.

However, investigators are asking the court for three more days to complete their investigation.

The judges must deliberate on the date of the resumption of the hearings in the case.

According to a bombshell report last week, police used Pegasus software to hack dozens of phones without a court order, including that of Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of Walla and currently one of the key witnesses in the case. 4000 v. Netanyahu; Avner Netanyahu, the former prime minister’s son; Shlomo Filber, former Director General of the Ministry of Communications; Iris Elovitch, wife of Shaul Elovitch, Bezeq’s former majority shareholder (both are defendants in Case 4000); former Bezeq CEOs Dudu Mizrachi and Stella Hendler; former Walla editor Aviram Elad and other journalists from the news site.

In the case, one of three corruption cases the former prime minister is on trial for, Netanyahu is said to have advanced regulatory decisions as communications minister and prime minister that have benefited Elovitch immensely. In exchange, Netanyahu reportedly received what amounted to editorial control over Elovitch’s Walla news site. The former prime minister denies the charges against him.