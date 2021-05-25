Hampton man found with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was arrested by police on Sunday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the .45 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at an airport security checkpoint.

When the gun was found, they notified Norfolk Airport Authority police and confiscated the gun. Police then arrested the man on weapons charges.

Authorities have not disclosed the man’s identity.

The case has been referred to the Norfolk Commonwealth Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal prosecution. The man could also face a federal financial penalty.

A typical first offense for transporting a loaded handgun to a checkpoint is $ 4,100 and can be as high as $ 13,669 depending on extenuating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without a concealed weapon permit, because although a person may have a concealed transport permit, it does not allow the transport of a firearm on an airplane.

So far this year, nine people have been arrested with weapons at checkpoints at Norfolk International Airport.

The full list of civil penalties is posted online.