Headlines: FG’s spending on petrol subsidies to reach N11,000,000,000 by 2023
Erin Redding
October 24, 2022
Newspaper
Reports about the warning of a potential terrorist attack in Abuja dominated the front pages of Nigerian newspapers.
The Punch reports that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that 536 Nigerians are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the issuance of work permits. The newspaper reports that jet fuel prices have soared 118% as anxiety mounts.
The Nation says the Lagos State government has started dredging the canals to lessen the impact of the floods. The newspaper reports that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspected drug lords in connection with more than 16 tonnes of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos and Abuja.
According to Daily Trust, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) stormed a Boko Haram enclave in Borno, killing six people and seizing weapons. The newspaper reports that cooking gas prices have soared as Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) cut supply.
The Guardian says cholera cases and deaths have increased amid nationwide flooding. The newspaper reports that the Supreme Court will today hear the federal government’s appeal on the judgment seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Daily Independent says Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to declare a food disaster emergency in affected states. The newspaper reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested Nnamdi Obaji, a suspected IPOB commander, in Ebonyi.
