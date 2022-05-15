Health Minister Pushes for Taiwan’s WHO Membership in Brazilian Newspaper | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the world to ensure that all Taiwanese can enjoy the basic human right to health, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a statement. opinion piece titled “Taiwan calls for full adherence to who.”





In the article, published in Brazil’s largest newspaper, Folha de Sao Paulo, Chen pointed out that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has not suffered as much as the rest of the world, mainly because the Taiwanese government and people have cooperated for pandemic prevention and demonstrated its major soft and hard technological strengths, CNA reported.





Policies adopted by the government at various times during the height of the pandemic have also helped, he said, adding that this “synergistic effect” has won the admiration of many countries around the world.





Chen said Taiwan was able to survive the pandemic thanks to its universal health insurance system, a strong science and technology base, and the provision of medical resources, including masks, vaccines, and a flexible approach to putting in place. implementation of epidemic measures.





The Minister of Health and Welfare reaffirmed Taiwan’s contributions and achievements in medicine, hygiene and epidemic prevention, which he said have caught the attention of the Brazilian public.





The 75th World Health Assembly will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22-28.