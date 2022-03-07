Health News Summary: Hong Kong Residents Urged Not To Panic Ahead Of COVID Mass Testing; FDA approves expanded use of cancer drug Bristol Myers Opdivo and more

Here is a summary of health news briefs.

Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing

Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday, as the city’s chief secretary said residents should not worry about an impending mass testing programme, details to come. be announced and the authorities ensuring a regular supply of food. The global financial center is clinging to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy as a massive spike in infections has pushed hospitals, isolation centers and funeral homes beyond capacity. Health experts said around 15% of the city’s 7.4 million people are already infected.

FDA approves expanded use of cancer drug Bristol Myers Opdivo

Bristol Myers Squibb said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Opdivo along with chemotherapy as a treatment that patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer receive before surgery. The approval was based on data from a late-stage study showing that the drug plus chemotherapy improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with untreated lung cancer. resectable small cell, the drugmaker said.

Daily local COVID cases in mainland China at 2-year high

Mainland China has recorded its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron pressures its strict policy to quickly curb each outbreak. China reported 214 locally transmitted cases on Sunday with confirmed symptoms, National Health Commission data showed on Monday.

Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students

The Chinese port city of Qingdao reported 88 new coronavirus cases for March 5, all of the Omicron variant, fueling the highest number of locally transmitted daily cases in China so far this year. China recorded 329 new mainland coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 175 locally transmitted, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, up from 102 local cases a day earlier.

