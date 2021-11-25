Henderson Mayor March launches campaign for Lieutenant Governor

Steve marcus

Henderson Mayor Debra March is running for Nevada’s lieutenant governor in 2022, her campaign announced today.

The seat was vacated in September by Democrat Kate Marshall, who left for a post in President Biden’s administration. Governor Steve Sisolak has not appointed a replacement.

March, a Democrat, joins Democrat Kimi Cole and Republican Stavros Anthony, a Las Vegas city councilor, in the race.

March has been in Henderson since 2009, initially as City Councilor and since 2017 as Mayor.

As lieutenant governor, she would work to “diversify Nevada’s economy, promote reliable transportation and strengthen the state’s education system,” her campaign said.

March said she had attracted new companies to Henderson, such as Google, Amazon, Turano Bakery, K2, and Haas Automation. She also touted her work as chair of the Board of Commissioners for the Regional Transportation Commission, where her campaign said she had increased transit service to Henderson by 40%.

“As mayor, my goal has been to attract the jobs of the future that will withstand economic downturns – jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, global finance and technology,” March said in the statement. “If elected, I will work to diversify the economy of the state of Nevada to ensure that all Nevadans have the opportunity to have jobs that pay a living wage. “