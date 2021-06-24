Hewlett-Woodmere teachers say goodbye | Herald Community Newspapers

At the start of the next school year, several Hewlett High School faculty members who were familiar to students and colleagues will no longer be seen in the hallways.

Retirees include science teacher Ilene Gabel; music teacher Eric Williams; English teacher Patricia Curran; District Affairs President Rose Panarelli; and its musical and artistic director, Walter Lastowski, as well as teaching assistant Leslie Turner.

Panarelli has worked in the district for 22 years and has led its business training department for seven years. She said she was proud of the programs she participated in.

“I have had a wonderful career at Hewlett and have really enjoyed the interactions with students and staff,” said Panarelli. “I take pride in developing a very strong high school computer science program as well as being part of a comprehensive business education program that provides students with relevant courses to enhance their academic experience in high school.”

Williams and Lastowski have both been in education for 34 years. Williams began his career at Hewlett-Woodmere as a student teacher at Woodmere College in January 1987, and conducted her first concert two days before graduating from college on the Hewlett High stage. Over the years he has received national and national recognition for his choral conducting and performing work.

“My greatest achievement would be to instill a sense of integrity in my students, in the hope that music would help them realize how important other people are in their lives,” said Williams. “I wanted them to know that respect, understanding and acceptance are core values ​​in life.”

Lastowski’s tenure with the district began in September 1996 and he succeeded Kevin Bayen as district director of music and arts five years ago. Lastowski contributed to the development of musical theater departments in middle and high schools.

His productions have been praised not only by the community, but also by respected theater professionals nationally. He helped organize the first night at Carnegie Hall in 2011 for middle and high school stage ensembles.

“Of all the accolades I received during my time at Hewlett-Woodmere, what I’m most proud of is helping instill love and a sense of worth in students,” Lastowski said. .

The Herald spoke to Gabel last November, after his retirement in late October. The Five Towns native taught in the district for about 50 years. “I played several roles in the union and helped co-produce the drama productions,” Gabel said. “I wasn’t just a teacher, and I think this has contributed to my longevity. I never had time to be bored.

Ric Stark, president of the Hewlett-Woodmere Faculty Association, said Gabel’s school district and union colleagues would miss her dearly. “Ilene is a great lady who was also a great teacher and HWFA officer, ”Stark said. “She has had a long and distinguished career in our district. She never showed that the utmost care for her students and colleagues.

After earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in chemistry, Gabel turned to her old high school to get into teaching. “After I got married, I called my high school chemistry teacher and asked some students to teach,” she said. “I finally became a faculty member in September 1971, and the rest is history.”

Curran and Turner could not be reached at press time.