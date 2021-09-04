Holiday closures | Local News

Government and cities

• Galveston County and federal courthouses will be closed on Monday.

• Municipal offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, La Marque, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed on Monday.

• There will be no garbage can service in the towns of Galveston, Friendswood or Texas City on Monday. In Galveston, Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. In Texas City, Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday.

Schools

• Students in the independent school districts of Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City; Odyssey Academy; Academy of Ascendant Hope; Preparatory Academy of Ambassadors; Continental Classical Academy; Holy Family Catholic School; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Notre-Dame de Lourdes Catholic School; Satori School; True Cross Catholic School; College of the Continent; Galveston College; and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will not have classes on Monday.

• Texas A&M University at Galveston will be open Monday.

• No information was provided by Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Abundant Life Christian School, or Trinity Episcopal School.

Libraries

• Hitchcock, La Marque and Helen Hall Public Libraries and Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Saturday through Monday.

• Friendswood Public Library, Rosenberg Library and Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City will be closed on Monday.

• The information was not provided by the Dickinson Public Library.

Mail

• Mail will not be delivered on Monday. The post office will be closed on Monday.

Other closures

• Most banks will be closed on Monday.

• The Galveston County Health District will be closed on Monday; and Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed Saturday and Monday.

• The offices of the Daily News will be closed on Monday. Traffic calls for missed deliveries will be answered 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at 409-683-5260.