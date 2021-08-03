Housing Crisis Demands Action – Las Vegas Sun Newspaper

As the executive director of a multi-family association, I have witnessed a massive increase in demand for rental housing across Nevada – something that is also happening nationwide. This demand, coupled with a delay in construction and an aging housing stock, is pushing up prices and hurting housing affordability. Our state and nation are facing a housing affordability crisis, and the housing shortage near places within walking distance and served by public transportation is staggering.

The House of Representatives recently passed the INVEST in America law and included two important provisions aimed at tackling this crisis: the Build More Housing Near Transit Act (HR2483) and the Promote Affordable Housing Near Transit Act (HR3680). Both laws would help promote the development of affordable housing near areas served by public transport. This would not only help tenants who need quality and affordable housing, but also help people access public transport for work and social purposes, thus boosting economic activity.

The major surface transportation bill has now been transferred to the Senate, where the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will have jurisdiction over what is included in the legislation. Now is the time for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., And other members of this committee to do their part to help resolve the housing affordability crisis and ensure these provisions are included in their version of the bill.

The writer is executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association.