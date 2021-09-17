How Russian officials ‘run’ elections with deceptive tactics

MOSCOW – Russia runs local and national elections like clockwork in accordance with its post-Soviet constitution, but the results are almost always the same: crushing victories for President Vladimir V. Putin and the politicians and parties loyal to him .

In the parliamentary elections which start on Friday and end on Sunday, there is no doubt that his ruling party, United Russia, will win. For the Kremlin, which hopes to mobilize support for government policies and strengthen its legitimacy, the trick is to win hands down while maintaining the plausibility of a contested outcome.

Here are several ways the Kremlin tries to create the illusion of democratic choice while making sure it wins.

Duplicate applicants

Among the candidates that voters will choose in a The district of St. Petersburg has three men named Boris Vishnevsky, only one of whom is the real politician of the opposition.