How the Sun newspaper correspondent’s sister was killed – Police

Ebonyi Police Command said on Friday that the death of the Sister of the Sun newspaper correspondent in the state was caused by crossfire between some gang members and police officers in the area.

ASP Levi Philip, deputy head of police public relations in the command, revealed in a statement Friday.

Philip told Abakaliki that the late Elizabeth Agwu died on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s news agency recalls that the incident occurred in Enuagu, Onicha-Igboeze in the Onicha local government area of ​​the state.

The police spokesperson said the officer on duty went to arrest a culprit, who was part of the gruesome murder of seven commuters on August 9.

Philip said: “The culprit, Nweze Ezenwigboke, a 52-year-old man, casket maker and casket merchant, was arrested at his shop in the village of Alike, in the region, on September 8.

“A few meters from where he was arrested, members of his gang opened fire on police officers who were on the way.

“The police managed to repel the attack and managed to leave the scene to return to the base.

“While at the base, reports were received that a 25 year old Elizabeth Agwu was the victim of crossfire and was rushed to hospital by members of her family. .

“Later, she was confirmed dead by medical personnel, her body was deposited in the morgue.”