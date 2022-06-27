How to Score a Perfect Spot for Your Business in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The International Market Place is promoting its proprietary platform for digital native, e-commerce and legacy brands to set up shop in a physical store.

International Market Place now offers short-term rental options for plug-and-play retail spaces with fast turnkey solutions for every phase of the store opening process.

More recently, we did a feature on the 16-year-old entrepreneur who opened a boutique on the second floor of the International Market Place.

Breana Grosz, managing director of International Market Place, said Kyra Lung had used the program and they were thrilled to see her flourish.

“We were thrilled to be able to support Kyra Lung in her entrepreneurial quest through our ‘Emerge with Taubman’ program,” said Grosz.

Their Emerge with Taubman program gives business owners the ability to lease and market faster and provides prime positioning.

He said new brands are often positioned alongside established tenants in increased foot traffic and exposure.

In Kyra’s case, she’s nestled between Sketchers and Harley Davidson, two very established storefronts on the second level.

“This is an exclusive platform we launched in 2020 to help local brands, designers and artisans wanting to open outlets with flexible terms and we love working with them,” Grosz said.

He said the program also features seasoned store designers to help bring brands to life, and it’s easier for pop-up stores to become permanent stores if they can.

“Our team of highly experienced professionals are able to provide assistance with every detail of opening a pop-up or online store,” said Grosz.

He said that last season alone, the Emerge With Taubman platform helped place a variety of new tenants. From up-and-coming designers and art galleries to traditional and European brands.

For more information on this program or to apply yourself, visit International Market Place website.