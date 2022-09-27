Improving digital connectivity with highlighted RACs – Newspaper

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar held here on Monday stressed the need to increase people-to-people contacts, especially digital connectivity, to promote cooperation in business and education between Pakistan and the Central Asian Republics (CAR).

The Department of Political Science, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Peshawar (SBBWUP), in collaboration with the Center for Regional Studies, University of Peshawar, organized the international seminar on “Regional Connectivity: Perspective from the ‘Central Asia “.

Academics from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated as guest speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibrokhimov I Feruzbek, senior researcher at the Center for Information and Analysis of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, said that the development projects launched between Pakistan and the CAR would strengthen further connectivity between the two regions. He added that some of these projects would be completed by 2025.

Almas Tussipzanov, chief expert at the Open World Center for Analysis and Prognosis in Kazakhstan, stressed that more efforts should be made to increase people-to-people contacts. He also highlighted the role of women in this regard, especially in business and education.

Muhammadsaidzoda Abubakar, a specialist from the Tajikistan Center for Strategic Studies, spoke about the CASA-1000 electricity project. He said it would not only solve Pakistan’s energy needs but also open up the country’s market to Central Asia.

Abai Zurdinov, a researcher at the Department of International Relations and Law of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, highlighted the opportunities for educational exchanges and increased business ties between the two countries.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Dinakhel, Associate Researcher at the UoP Regional Study Center, focused on the shared literary, linguistic and historical ties between Pakistan and CAR.

Dr. Sadaf Bashir, Head of Department of Political Science, SBBWUP, emphasized that digital connectivity will play a key role in promoting regional cooperation and connectivity.

Dr. Zarmina Baloch, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, SBBWUP, expressed hope that the event would play a vital role in promoting regional connectivity between Pakistan and CAR.

These researchers were hosted by the Area Study Center for a four-week research program.

Prior to the seminar, delegates met with SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Safia Ahmed and discussed various aspects of regional connectivity between Pakistan and CAR.

Ms. Ahmed discussed opportunities related to collaboration in education, research and academic exchanges for students and faculty between SBBWU and academic institutions in the CARs.

