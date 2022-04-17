Inmate dies in Chatham County Jail

Pittsboro, NC – On Friday, April 15, just before 8 p.m., Chatham County Detention Center staff members were making rounds when they noticed an inmate who appeared to be in medical distress inside his cell. Upon further inspection, the inmate was found to be unconscious with a weak pulse.

Detention officers sprang into action providing emergency care, performing CPR and other life-saving measures alongside FirstHealth EMS for nearly 40 minutes. Unfortunately, their joint attempts to resuscitate the inmate failed.

Following next of kin notification, the sheriff’s office has now publicly identified the deceased as Michael Capone, 52, of Siler City. Capone was serving time for a probation violation and was scheduled to remain in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center until May 2022.

“Our staff members are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Mr. Capone,” said Sheriff’s Office Captain Tammy Kirkman. “We strive to provide the highest quality care to those in our care, so losing someone in our facility despite our best efforts to save them is nothing short of traumatic.”

“Our hearts go out to the surviving family and friends of Mr. Capone. Regardless of his guardian status at the time of his death, he was a human being and his memory deserves respect,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “Any loss of life is a tragedy, especially when it happens so suddenly. Our Victim Services Coordinators will be available to provide emotional support and assistance as needed.

Capone is the first in-custody death to occur inside the Chatham County Detention Center.

“An investigation is currently underway to determine Mr. Capone’s cause of death and the circumstances leading to his death,” Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sara Pack said. “Although natural causes are suspected, we are still awaiting the official results of the medical examiner’s autopsy regarding this unfortunate event.”