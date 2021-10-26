Iowa-Based Tandem Works Launches New Online Social Media Engagement Course | State

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Tandem work, the Council Bluffs, Iowa content creation studio producing imaginative photos, videos and texts, today announces it has launched a new online course to help small businesses, brands and nonprofits generate engagement in real time on social media in a meaningful, strategic and sustainable way.

The new Tandem Works – Method of Social Engagement – course is designed to empower users to overcome their biggest marketing challenge – online awareness. It may seem like an overwhelming challenge for already overwhelmed businesses and organizations struggling to survive in an ongoing pandemic economy.

“We were both raised by small business owners and grew up watching our families face the ups and downs with resilience and creativity,” said the co-founder of Tandem Works. Viviane Kvam. “Just when they thought they had seen it and done it all, online space – and digital word of mouth – exploded, as did the noise of social media. This course covers all of that and more in an easy format. to use, step by step process. “

Kvam and its business partner, co-founder Machaela Morrissey Clark, opened Tandem Works in 2019. The Social Media Method is the premier online course for the creative team and their staff, who work out of the company’s offices at 116 West Broadway, in the heart of the historic 100 Block .

The price announcement comes at the same time as TS Bank and Advance Southwestern Iowa review the finalists for the REV – Small Business Pitch Competition, which gives five entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a $ 15,000 price. Tandem Works won the competition in 2020.

The Social Media Method course includes a social media photo workshop, two planning and review sessions, a library of exclusive resources – including a persona model, copy best practices, the “Meet Us Mondays” guide. “and other tools, guides and lists – and more. The course is a $ 3,785 value for only $ 549, which can be paid in installments or in full.

“We’re excited to share what we know with small business owners because we’re small businesses ourselves. We’ve seen what works and what brings crickets,” Clark said. “We are the greatest cheerleaders and mentors of our students because we are the same as them.”

