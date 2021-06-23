IPMAN supports the centralized online payment policy of the NNPC

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says it supports the new policy of centralizing online payment for products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

In a statement released Tuesday by the association’s public relations manager, Yakubu Suleiman, IPMAN ensured its adherence to the policies of the NNPC and its petroleum products marketing arm, the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company.

The association also revealed that it has approved the renewal of wholesale purchasing agreements between merchants and PPMC.

Suleiman said the clarification was necessitated by a complaint filed by a group allegedly known as speaking on behalf of IPMAN about the issues.

He noted that the association did not have a faction as the issue had been settled by a Supreme Court judgment handed down in Abuja on December 14, 2018.

He stated that the judgment read by Judge Musa Muhammad in case No. SC15 / 2015 recognized Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo as the authentic president of IPMAN.

Suleiman said, “IPMAN, as an organization, supports reforms and policies that will ensure transparency, availability and smooth delivery of petroleum products initiated by the government through its agencies.

“We believe the new online product centralization policy and the renewal of bulk purchasing agreements with NNPC and PPMC are necessary at this point.

“There is no other group recognized by law to speak on behalf of independent traders except IPMAN and we urge the authorities to ignore any complaints from these circles. ”

He said IPMAN will continue to support the efforts of the government and other industry stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians continue to benefit from an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

