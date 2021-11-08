Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iranian judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper on Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand plotting the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger at the country’s cratered economy.
The semi-official Mehr news agency said the Iranian media watchdog shut down the daily Kelid after it ran a front-page article on Saturday titled “Millions of Iranians Living Below Poverty Line.”