Irina Shayk still dating Kanye West | Entertainment

Irina Shayk is still “dating a lot” Kanye West.

The 35-year-old model – who has a four-year-old daughter Lea with her former partner Bradley Cooper – was recently romantically linked with rapper “Stronger” after being seen together in France last month, but it has been reported. this week they had split up, with some reports suggesting they had never dated.

However, it has now been claimed that the couple were still together even though Irina had not joined Kanye for an appearance at a fashion show in Paris.

A source told People magazine: “[Break-up rumours] are simply not true. Kanye traveled to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He had come in and out, only there for three hours.

“They’re still dating, they were just together for the 4th of July weekend in San Francisco where he’s working right now.”

In reports this week, it was reported that Irina was only a “friend” with Kanye, and sources said she did not go to Paris with him because she did not want to wear oil on the fire.

Another insider said: “She loves him like a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.

“She doesn’t want the association they’re dating, which would have been in the press if she had come forward. [in Paris with him].

“It would have been another month of news saying they were dating.”

Irina and Kanye – who have four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian West – have been friends for several years and she has already appeared in her. 2010 music video for ‘Power’, as well as modeling for her brand Yeezy.

It had already been claimed that the hitmaker “FourFiveSeconds” had “chased” Irina, but they were not officially a couple.

A source said earlier this month: “They’ve known each other professionally for years. He started chasing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.

“He hung out with her in New York before celebrating her birthday in France.

“She seems in love. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They aren’t officially dating, but there is interest on both sides.”