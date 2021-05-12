Iroquois Memorial offering physical sports | Local News

Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA – Iroquois Memorial Hospital is hosting a morning dedicated to providing affordable physical sports to student athletes.
Physical Sports (PPE) is a requirement for students planning to participate in any athletic park district, school or college for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you’re going to kindergarten, sixth or ninth grade, regular physical school will still be required by your primary care provider, according to a press release.
From 8 am to noon on Saturday, May 22, the Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be offering sports sessions at the Iroquois Regional Health Center, 200 N. Laird Lane in Watseka.
Sports sessions will be provided by Megan Rich from IMH Medical Group in Watseka and Susan Hanson from IMH Medical Group in Milford.
The physical / sporting examination consists of five examination stations. These stations include recording, height and weight, blood pressure and pulse, vision and physical examination: cardiopulmonary, HEENT, skin, musculoskeletal examination, hernia in men.
Pre-registration is required and the physical form must be signed by a parent or guardian before the appointment, or the parent must accompany the student.
Sports sessions are open to more than Iroquois County students, just be sure to complete and bring the appropriate form required by the student’s institution.
Only cash or checks will be accepted and checks may be made payable to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
To schedule a student-athlete meeting or for more information, contact Terrica Grosvenor at 815-432-7857.
If a student is unable to attend the event, appointments can be scheduled at any of the four IMH locations in Watseka, Gilman, Milford and Kentland.
Source link