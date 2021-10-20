ISO organization publishes smart manufacturing white paper – Metrology and quality news

Over the past two and a half centuries, manufacturing has been an important part of our global society. Manufacturing has evolved through paradigm shifts, commonly referred to as “industrial revolutions”. These four revolutions (the first three are considered steam and water, electricity and automation) have had a significant impact on economic growth and standard of living. Economic historians agree

that the start of the first industrial revolution was the most important event in human history since the domestication of animals and plants.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, otherwise known as smart manufacturing, can be explained in several ways. The approach taken in a recently published white paper is to explain it using models derived from innovation. New disruptive technologies are regularly available, paving the way for a new wave of innovations. When the effect of these new innovations is large enough, they will revolutionize the current standard of how things are seen and done.

The white paper, published by the ISO Smart Manufacturing Coordinating Committee, presents new disruptive technologies mature enough to be exploited by industry; the “enablers” of smart manufacturing. The document also presents a set of design principles, called “activators” for smart manufacturing, which are currently under development and of great relevance to achieving successful implementation of smart manufacturing.

The paper also discusses the “effects” expected with smart manufacturing. In order to be able to work successfully and collaboratively, across companies and national borders, with the catalysts, amplifiers and effects of smart manufacturing, standardization is essential. The white paper outlines the purpose of international and industry standards and explains the role of the Smart Manufacturing Coordinating Committee (SMCC), the body created by ISO’s Technical Management Board (TMB) to coordinate these activities.

The white paper also presents, in a clear and concise manner, the available definitions and standards, and indicates where they are missing and gives recommendations on next steps. The overall goal of the white paper is to make it easier for businesses and other stakeholders to adapt to and benefit from the concept of smart manufacturing.

To download the smart manufacturing white paper, click here.

