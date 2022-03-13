It’s Easy as Logic – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

By Jennie Guido

I’m a bad Catholic this Lent. I realized when I woke up the day after Ash Wednesday that I did indeed have some chicken nuggets while I was out of town for work. Picture me because I have sinned.

Also, I have yet to pick an item to “drop” for Lent this year. I’m still working on my “do better” resolution from January, and I feel like it’s going pretty well. I feel like I’m better off with my family, I’m generally in a better mood these days and getting better at making sure the Beagles don’t nap all day everyday (maybe just half a day).

So, do I still have to find something to give up? Maybe not. I’m just going to keep doing better this year. I think we can all benefit from this goal.

With all that said, if you’ve given up on sweets this Lent, you might want to skip this column. I’m about to share a peach pie recipe that is probably the easiest and most delicious thing to come out of your oven this year.

Several years ago I was given this recipe; and my mom and I did it for a Garden Club event that spring. It was a success! It’s also almost too simple. Anyone can make this pie. We used canned peaches; and when I do it for an event, I draw it with my peaches to make it look like I tried a little harder than I actually did.

Easy peach pie

1 pre-made pie crust

1 can sliced ​​peaches, well drained

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of flour

1/2 stick of butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

Line a buttered pie pan with the pastry and pierce the bottom with a fork. Arrange the peaches in the crust. Mix eggs, sugar, flour, butter and vanilla. Pour over peaches. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour (or until golden). Be careful that the top does not brown too quickly before the crust browns. You may need to lightly cover with foil if you notice this happening. Allow the pie to cool once baked, slice and enjoy. A scoop of vanilla ice cream wouldn’t hurt.