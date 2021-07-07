Japanese fax fans rally to defend the much-maligned machine | Japan

You would expect most bureaucrats to welcome the chance to be freed from the tyranny of the fax machine. But in Japan, the government is considering sending much-needed office equipment from the 1980s in the form of telex, which was actually scrapped after meeting resistance from “faxophile” officials.

A ministerial body that promotes administrative reform said in June that it had decided to abolish the use of fax machines “as a rule” by the end of the month and to switch to e-mail in ministries and agencies of Kasumigaseki district, the nerve center of the Japanese bureaucracy. .

The move would allow more people to work from home, he said, citing concerns that too many people were still going to the office during the coronavirus pandemic to send and receive faxes.

Exceptions would be made for disaster response and interactions with the public and businesses that traditionally relied on faxes.

Instead of embracing the digital age, however, hundreds of government offices mounted a defense of the much-maligned machine, insisting that banning them would be “impossible,” according to the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper.

The backlash forced the government to abandon its mission of turning the administration into a digital-only operation, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

Resistance members said there were concerns about the security of sensitive information and “anxiety about the communications environment” if, as the government had requested, they went exclusively to mail. electronic.

Japanese ministries and agencies use faxes to deal with highly confidential information, including court proceedings and police work, and the Hokkaido Shimbun said it was concerned that communication exclusively online could lead to security breaches. .

“Although many ministries and agencies may have stopped using fax machines, I cannot proudly say that we have managed to get rid of most of them,” a cabinet official told the newspaper. .

The war on fax machines is part of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s attempt to improve efficiency by embracing the digitization of administrative procedures.

Last year, he ordered authorities to draw up plans to stop using hanko seals on documents, a tradition that had been criticized as outdated and requiring face-to-face interaction that risked spreading Covid-19.

Hanko are widely used in Japan for signing contracts, business transactions, and various administrative procedures, including enrollment in the National Retirement Program. Ministries were urged to end hanko requirements for 785 types of proceedings, or 96% of the total, including tax adjustments and year-end tax returns.

But some in the private sector were skeptical of Japan’s late adoption of a paperless bureaucracy. While nearly 75% of executives of small and medium-sized businesses said in a poll last year that they were in favor of abolishing hanko, just over half conceded that it would be difficult to put end to this practice.

The move also met opposition from politicians representing regions known for their hand-carved hanko, who described them as a “symbol of Japan”.