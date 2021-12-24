John Deisher Obituary (2021) – Pottstown, Pennsylvania

John Carroll Deisher, Jr., 95, of Pottstown, formerly of Royersford and Malvern, died on December 18, 2021 of natural causes while residing at The Landing of Collegeville. Born August 2, 1926 in Royersford, PA, he was the son of the late J. Carroll Deisher, Sr. and Maize (Richmann) Deisher. John graduated from the Class of 1944 at Royersford High School and served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. After returning from the war, John graduated in 1950 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem PA, earning a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. After college John returned to the family business, Royersford Foundry & Machine Co., Inc. He continued to work there for 42 years, retiring as president in 1992. In his spare time John loved shooting and hunting with rifles and pistols, but his real passion was trapping. He was a life member of numerous sports organizations including the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the National Rifle Association, the Kimberton Fish and Game Association, the West Chester Gun Club and the South End Gun Club, to name a few. . He has received numerous trophies in state level competitions and nationally in trap shooting competitions. Her proudest moments in trap shooting were being the oldest person in the United States at 84, having smashed 200 in a row (200 X 200) in 2010 at the Cardinal Center, Marengo OH and become a member of the Pennsylvania State Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2007. He was also a member of the Spring City American Legion, Post # 602 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post # 6341, Royersford. In addition to his hobbies, John was a member of the Great Valley School Board, becoming president in 1968. Other civic efforts included serving on the Charlestown Zoning Hearing Board for many years, eventually becoming president and also serving on the Association’s advisory board. Pennsylvania State Trap Gun. He is survived by his two children; Kurt Deisher of Chester Springs PA and Amy Deisher of Wayne PA as well as three grandchildren John (Carl), Kelton and Nicole. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Janet Deisher. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington St, Royersford. A funeral service will then be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and an incarceration service will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Royersford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action, Washington DC or the Engineering Department, Lehigh University, Bethlehem PA on behalf of John.

Published by The Daily Local from December 23-24, 2021.