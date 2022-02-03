John McGinnis Obituary (1946 – 2022) – West Chester, Pennsylvania

John “Jack” P. McGinnis, Sr., 75, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester. He was married to Marie Elaine (Frankowski) McGinnis. They were married for 52 years. Marie was the love of his life and his soul mate. Jack had four children: Gina McGinnis, John P. McGinnis, Jr., the late Brian Patrick McGinnis and Brian J. McGinnis; a grandson Garry Gregory; and two furry grandchildren, Tessa (German Shepard) whom he misses dearly and Stella (Goldendoodle). He is also survived by his brothers, James McGinnis, Gerald McGinnis (Margi) and Robert McGinnis (Kathleen); his sister, Mary Lucille Arrigan (John); sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Frankowki, Andrea Frankowski, Patty McGinnis and Helene McGinnis; brothers-in-law, John Frankowski and Joe Castellani; and several nieces and nephews. Born May 29, 1946 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James McGinnis and the late Lucy Formica McGinnis. Jack, as he was best known to friends and family, was the third of eight children and grew up in Jessup, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Jessup High School in 1964 and attended the University of Scranton. He worked for Hershey’s Ice Cream for 15 years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Jack then moved to West Chester in 1983 to start his own business, Colonial News Service, Inc., and the family then completed their journey to West Chester in 1985. Jack was active at St. Agnes CYO where he was the athletic director and baseball coach, and later became the CYO Baseball Commissioner for Area 17. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack enjoyed watching his grandson, Garry, play baseball and rarely missed a game. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Jack loved all things Irish and enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day dinners. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Jack was passionate about decorating the exterior of the house with as many Christmas lights and decorations as possible and looked forward to celebrating Christmas Eve with his family and friends. The most important things in Jack’s life were his family and his Catholic faith. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy (McGinnis) Castellani, and his brothers, Donald McGinnis and Patrick McGinnis. With heartfelt gratitude and appreciation, our family would like to thank Jack’s physicians and medical providers, including Dr. Mary Lisa Gunning, Dr. William Clay Warnick, and DaVita staff. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St., West Chester, PA 19380, followed by Christian Burial Mass at 11:00 a.m. The live stream of his funeral mass is available from his obituary at www.DellaFH.com. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to be sent to St. Agnes School, 211 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380 or Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 East Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380 Arrangements from DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.dellafh.com.

Published by The Daily Local from February 3 to February 6, 2022.