Joseph M. Provissiero Jr. | Wiscasset Journal

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph M. Provissiero Jr. Joe, 81, who died on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, while undergoing treatment for peripheral T cell lymphoma. .

He was born in Paterson, New Jersey on November 1, 1939, the eldest son of Joseph Provissiero Sr. and Ann Chirichella Provissiero. He is a graduate of Xavier High School in New York and Newark College of Engineering. His first jobs were working for Boeing and RCA on the Apollo space program and the launch of meteorological satellites.

Joe pursued a 25 year career in marketing at IBM. When he retired from IBM in 1992, he created his own company, Tourmaline Marketing, which he managed until 2002.

Since 2001, Joe and his wife Joyce have happily shared their time between Southport and Atlanta. Joe has played saxophone in the Boothbay Region Alumni Band and the Hallowell Community Band. He was also active in the Newagen Colony Homeowners Association.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Andrulot Provissiero, his sons Jeffery J. Provissiero and Marc D. Provissiero, his stepdaughter Sara Provissiero and his granddaughter, Olivia Provissiero. Also, his brothers, James Provissiero and Robert Provissiero.

In tribute to his love of music, all donations will be carefully received by the Hallowell Community Band, a non-profit organization, located in Boothbay, ME. To donate, please follow these steps: Go to the PayPal link; Enter the phone number: 207-441-7848; Then enter the dollar amount and a note; Enter “Myra Broadway” as the recipient’s name (President of Hallowell Community Band).