Judge awards unemployment benefits to fired editor

The former editor of an Iowa weekly did not commit misconduct by publicly calling for action to save the publication, an administrative law judge has ruled.

Tyler Anderson, who had worked for the weekly Lake City Graphic-Advocate since 2019, was fired from the paper in April 2022. At the time, his employer, Mid-America Publishing, cited a company policy barring employees to share confidential company information. .

State records indicate that the company’s dispute with Anderson dates back to late 2021, when Anderson’s supervisor retired and he became the newspaper‘s de facto editor.

Sometime in April 2022, Mid-America CEO Matt Grohe texted Anderson, stating, “Hi Tyler. Just a warning, we are closing the Lake City Graphic. The last edition will take place on May 4. We appreciate all of your efforts, but since we can’t hire there, we’re in an untenable position. »

At that time, the company had made no public statement about the shutdown and it considered information about the planned shutdown to be confidential, according to state records.

On April 12, Anderson posted a screenshot of Grohe’s text message to his personal Twitter account, with the additional comment: “When the CEO of your company sends you this information, what do you do?”

Later that day, Anderson retweeted, via the newspaper’s Twitter account, his own tweet about the text message. Anderson also posted Grohe’s text message on his personal Facebook page, along with a call to action seeking support to help save the newspaper.

On April 14, the company suspended Anderson for violating its privacy policy by publicly posting Grohe’s text message and for not signing an acknowledgment that he had read the employee handbook.

Anderson then tweeted a new message: “I just got a phone call from the brave and fearless leader. I have been suspended until further notice. My friends, this person wants to get rid of me for leaking information the public needs to know. Don’t let people like this rob you of your local source of information! #SaveTheGA.

On April 15, the company fired Anderson, with Grohe texting Anderson that his job was immediately terminated. That same day, Anderson tweeted, “I am vindicated in my actions. I did what had to be done. I have high character in this fight. This amazing community deserves a great journal.

On April 26, Grohe posted a note on Facebook in which he said the decision to shut down the newspaper was not taken lightly. “The paper hasn’t made any money for years,” he wrote. “Last year wasn’t that bad, he only lost $18,000, but he’s on track to lose more this year, so we’re exploring options. It’s a business after all. »

After Anderson applied for unemployment benefits, a hearing was held before Administrative Judge Daniel Zeno, who recently ruled that Mid-America had “failed to establish that Mr. Anderson’s actions on April 14 were a fault,” and he awarded Anderson unemployment benefits.

Anderson said Friday that Mid-America appealed the judge’s ruling to the state Employment Appeals Board, in which case it decided not to pursue the case. He said he may have violated the company’s privacy policy, but the Graphic-Advocate had been its “heart and soul” for three years.

Grohe said Friday that Mid-America looked forward to its appeal being heard by the board.

Mid-America eventually backed out of its plans to close the Graphic-Advocate, then launched efforts to sell the paper, which led to a dispute with Nelson Media Company over ownership. For a brief period there was two different and competing versions of the Graphic-Advocate currently being published. Nelson eventually chose to start an entirely new publication, the Calhoun County Phoenix, where Anderson now works, leaving Lake City with two newspapers.

Mid-America publishes 22 community newspapers in Iowa, some of which use content provided by the Iowa Capital Dispatch.