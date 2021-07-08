Kaley Cuoco happy to lose at Golden Globes | Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco described missing a Golden Globe Award as “the best loss ever. [her]life”.

The 35-year-old actress was nominated at the 2021 Awards for Best Actress – Television Musical or Comedy Series for her work on “The Flight Attendant,” but she was not surprised to see the honor return to the “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O. ‘Hara instead.

She told E! News: “Honestly losing to ‘Catherine the Great’ was the greatest loss of my life. I was her biggest fan and I would have voted for her myself.

“[Catherine is] one of my comic idols. Just seeing my name next to her nobody can take it away from me. It’s a surreal experience. “

After the awards show, an Instagram photo of Kaley, still in her Oscar de la Renta gown, consoling herself with comfort food went viral, and the moment allowed the former “Big Bang Theory” actress to “win” because it ensured him the chance to be a brand ambassador for the spirits company Smirnoff.

She said: “[It] ended up being a win for me because Smirnoff called and they said, “This is the kind of girl we want!”

“I’m like, oh my god, even though I lost this awards season, I ended up winning.”

“The Flight Attendant” has just been renewed for a second season and Kaley is delighted that the series has given her “that gift of starting over” as it has been as well received as her most famous previous work on “The Big Bang. Theory “.

She said: “I feel like I’m just getting started, which makes perfect sense since I’ve been in the business for 30 years. But I’ve had this new kind of opportunity and I think it’s happening. ‘with’ Flight Attendant ‘and me working my ass to get this thing off the ground, I just got a new appreciation for the business.

“It’s not easy and you can’t stop. I don’t want to stop.”