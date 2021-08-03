Kano trains firm members in e-governance and digital transformation – Blueprint Newspapers Limited

As part of the effort to promote the use of technology in the management of state affairs, the Kano State government organized training for executive council members on e-governance and digital transformation.

The training was in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communication and the Digital Economy.

According to a press release issued by Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to state governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the workshop was in line with the government’s commitment to make greater use of technology in state governance.

He quoted Ganduje as saying that before the workshop, the government had made an inventory of the use of information and communication technologies in the ministries up to the level of local governments, adding that they had now realized the need for digital transformation and e-governance in the state.

“We use technology in the security industry with commitment and determination. The result is fruitful and encouraging. You will all testify with me that Kano is one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“The training program will, among other things, motivate executives in Kano State to embrace ICT as a tremendous catalyst for productivity and performance. It also focuses on preparing the mindset of leaders on the potential and possibilities of ICTs for social and economic growth in the 21st century. He quoted Ganduje as saying.

The training was designed to demonstrate how Kano State officials can successfully initiate the development and implementation of a government-wide e-governance strategy.

According to Anwar, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami who was present at the opening ceremony of the training appreciated that Kano is the first state in the country to take this direction.

According to the chief press secretary, the minister donated 110 computers on behalf of the federal government in support of this effort by the Kano state government.

