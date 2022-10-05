Kazakh online newspaper says it received pig’s head with editor’s photo in mouth

In one of his first attempts to assert his power over areas of Ukraine that Russia has declared its own, President Vladimir Putin on October 5 ordered the Russian state to take full control of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, a decision immediately rejected by Kyiv.

Putin said Russia would stabilize the situation in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya – after signing the decree which designates the nuclear plant as "federal property".

“The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and, therefore, should be operated under the supervision of our competent agencies,” RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei as saying. Vershinin.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March, is still run by Ukrainian engineers.

Rosenergoatom, the Russian nuclear operator, said it would carry out an assessment of damage to the plant’s infrastructure and transfer Ukrainian employees to a new Russian organization.

“The new operating organization is designed to ensure the operational safety of the nuclear power plant and the professional activities of the personnel of the existing plant,” he said in a statement.

Ukrainian nuclear energy company Enerhoatom said Putin’s decree and other Russian documents regarding the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant were “worthless, absurd and inadequate”.

“The Zaporizhzhya [nuclear power plant] will continue to operate in Ukraine, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system, in Enerhoatom”, said the regulator.

Kyiv has long said that Moscow is considering switching the power plant from Ukraine’s power grid to Russia’s. The power station is located on the Russian-controlled bank of a reservoir with Ukrainian forces on the opposite bank. Both sides and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have warned that fighting near the plant is increasing the danger of a nuclear disaster.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on October 5 that he was traveling to Kyiv by train and would travel to Moscow later this week. Grossi said safe zone negotiations around the factory were more important than ever.

Putin’s signature on the decrees for the illegal annexation of the four regions, which Moscow only partially controls, completes a seizure carried out in defiance of international law. The areas claimed by Russia represent approximately 18% of Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance in several of the four regions, raising doubts about Moscow’s ability to assert control of these territories even as the Kremlin pledges to reoccupy them.

“The donated territories will be taken back,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Putin signed the decree incorporating them into Russia.

When asked if there was a contradiction between Putin’s gesture and the reality of the withdrawal of Russian forces on the ground, Peskov replied: “There is no contradiction. They will be with Russia forever and they will be returned” to Russian control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on October 4 that his forces made “swift and mighty” gains in southern Ukraine and recaptured “dozens” of villages across Russia this week.

The liberation of Luhansk, which is almost entirely under Russian control, is well underway, the region’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Hayday, said in a Telegram message on Oct. 5.

Ukrainian army liberated six settlements in Luhansk Hayday region said on Ukrainian television. He did not specify the names of these settlements for fear that Russian forces would attack them next.

“I’m going to pause until the official briefing from the General Staff. I can only say it’s six colonies,” Hayday said.

The alleged advances in Luhansk, which could not be independently confirmed, came after maps released by Moscow on October 4 showed that Russian troops had left many areas in Kherson, including along the west bank of the Dnieper.

In the area northeast of Kharkiv, maps indicated that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the eastern bank of the Oskil River, where British intelligence said Ukraine has now “consolidated” a substantial area.

“Ukrainian formations have advanced up to 20 km beyond the (Oskil) river in the defensive zone of Russia towards the supply node of the city of Svatove,” said the British Ministry of Defense in its statement. daily intelligence bulletin.

“Russian leaders will most likely be concerned that major Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Lugansk Oblast, which Russia claims to have formally annexed. [on September 30]“, suggested the British intelligence services.

With reports from Reuters, AFP and the Russian service of RFE/RL