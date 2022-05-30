Kearney Library series focuses on Nebraska’s first female newspaper editor | Local News

KEARNEY – The Kearney Public Library and the University of Nebraska History Department at Kearney resume the History Luncheon Series from noon to 1 p.m. on June 8 with Michelle Setlik presenting “Our Editress: Nebraska’s First Female Newspaper Editor “.

From an orphaned Irish immigrant to Nebraska’s first female newspaper editor, Maggie Mobley née Guerin defied all odds. As a highly educated young woman in the early state of Nebraska, Guerin traveled alone after a failed marriage in central Nebraska to chart her own path. After partnering with a former newspaper publisher, Guerin used her pen and keen intellect as editor of the newspaper they established in 1870.

She was able to influence local and statewide politics, help build and grow a community, and become a statewide lawyer before women had the right to vote.

The June 8 presenter, Setlik, is a community educator and historian with a master’s degree in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and in management from Doane University. She is the Associate Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship at Central Community College and is a History Assistant at UNK.

Setlik’s family roots run deep with seven generations calling Hall County home. She is a board member of the Hall County Historical Society, a trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, a freelance journalist contributing historical articles to several publications, and an active community volunteer devoting her time to historical preservation and education.

The June 8 program is free and open to the public. Members of the public can bring their lunch and learn. This collaborative program is presented by UNK-History Department and the Kearney Public Library. UNK Professor Dr. David Vail will present the July 13 program.