Keimarriyon LaDerrious Montreal Daniels – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

August 2, 2003 – August 13, 2022

FAYETTE – The funeral of Keimarriyon LaDerrious Montreal Daniels, 19, of Pattison, who died Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Houston, TX, will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch (JT West Memorial Chapel ) with Reverend Roosevelt Harried officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Pattison under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of service. We practice social distancing and wearing a mask is mandatory at the entrance.

Keimarriyon was born August 2, 2003, the son of Wanda White and Christopher Daniels, Sr. He was a 2021 graduate of Port Gibson High School. He was an exterior paint designer, where he enjoyed designing and packaging automobiles. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his grandmothers, Zola Berry and Jergens Jones; grandfather, Ambrose Slaughter, and uncle, Keith White.

Keimmariyon leaves to cherish his memories: his loving parents; brothers, Christopher Daniels, Jr., and Cameron Fortenberry; sisters, Keatriuna Daniels and Christyana Daniels; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.