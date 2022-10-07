Keith vs. Kordalis for Montgomery County Auditor

Current job: Montgomery County Auditor

Why are you seeking an elective mandate: I have over 30 years of experience in the auditor’s office, including two decades as county auditor. During this time, I led many initiatives that improved county services and increased access for our residents. The Office of the Auditor has won numerous awards for these services and initiatives, including three national awards for community engagement and annual awards for excellence in financial management. I have dedicated my life to serving Montgomery County, and I am seeking re-election to continue this award-winning service for the benefit of our residents.

Why voters should elect you: I believe my unparalleled experience makes me uniquely qualified to lead this key local office. During my tenure, I have been a leader in the use of new technologies and innovative approaches to auditor responsibilities. These innovations have helped make the office more accessible to the public and enabled us to carry out our responsibilities more effectively. Our use of new technologies in our most recent reassessment cycle saved us $5 million, which we were able to return to our local school districts and municipalities.

Additionally, my experience has helped me lead the Office of the Auditor through a number of crises. We supported residents through the housing market crash and Memorial Day tornadoes. I will always stand ready to do what is right for our owners when market forces or natural disasters threaten their most valuable investment.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities?

1. Protect consumers at the gas pump: With recent dramatic swings in gas prices, it has never been more important to ensure consumers get what they pay for at the pump. I will also continue to fight the ever-evolving threat of credit card skimmers, which returned to gas pumps in other parts of southwestern Ohio earlier this year.

2. Advocate for Expansion of the Homestead Exemption: Our state needs to do more to protect our elderly and disabled homeowners on fixed incomes, so I will continue to advocate for expansion of the Homestead Exemption Program. When the Ohio Legislature removed the income limit on the Homestead Exemption in 2007, I worked to enroll over 29,000 new homeowners into the program in what we called “The Summer of Love.” Since that time, the benefits offered by the Exemption have remained the same, while the costs have increased for our owners on fixed incomes.

3. Strengthen preparations for the next natural disaster: No one could have predicted the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which damaged and destroyed thousands of Montgomery County properties. But we were ready. After the Memorial Day tornadoes, we were able to provide over $1.7 million in tax relief to over 1,200 homeowners. Since that time, I have ensured that we are even better prepared for the next disaster, because no property owner should have to pay a full tax bill on a damaged or destroyed property.

What specific plans do you have to address these top priorities?

1. Protect consumers at the gas pump: Throughout my tenure, we have increased the number of gas pump inspections we conduct each year. These inspections ensure that when you pay for a gallon of gas, you get a gallon of gas. They also help us fight the crime of credit card skimming. As this crime evolves, we will continue to conduct proactive skimming scans of vulnerable gas pumps and work hard to educate the public on how they can protect themselves.

2. Advocate for Homestead Exemption Expansion: It’s time to expand the benefits offered by the Homestead Exemption and allow more homeowners to take advantage of the program by increasing or eliminating the income limit. I worked to encourage lawmakers to support two bills at the Statehouse that would expand the program. In the meantime, I will continue to promote this important tax relief program and work hard to help eligible owners enroll.

3. Strengthen preparations for the next natural disaster: Since the Memorial Day tornadoes, we have implemented new technology that quickly identifies changes between two sets of aerial images. This innovation will allow us to more quickly and efficiently identify property damage after the next natural disaster. I also advocated for Ohio’s recently passed HB 51, which allows county auditors to seek tax relief on behalf of every affected homeowner as a result of a disaster. This will help us ensure that every owner of damaged property gets the tax relief they need.

Anything else you would like voters to know?

The County Auditor’s Office is an important local government office that provides essential services to the community. I’m proud of how my team and I have approached the job of preserving taxpayer dollars and protecting consumers and homeowners. My goal is to provide services in a fair, accessible and transparent manner. I have shown this kind of leadership in the past and I am committed to continuing this kind of leadership in the future.

Karl-Georges Kordalis

Residence: Washington Township.

Previous Organizations, Councils, Elected Offices: Dayton Bar Association, Dayton REALTORS, Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation

Education: Centerville High School, OSU Undergrad, University of Dayton School of Law

Current job: Lawyer (Kordalis Law Office) & Estate Agent

Why are you seeking an elective mandate: Montgomery County needs a change. The county has been ruled by career politicians, like Karl Keith, for too long. Mr. Keith has been the county auditor since Bill Clinton became president. Under Mr. Keith’s leadership, Montgomery County became one of the highest taxing counties in the state of Ohio and saw a mass exodus of Fortune 500 companies (NCR, Mead Paper Company and Dayco).

Montgomery County remains a strategic location in the Midwest. The county is at the crossroads of two major interstate highways; our county should be a hub for business in the Midwest. I want to make Montgomery County a business friendly county. I believe the reduction in property taxes in the county will make it competitive again in this area. Lower property taxes will also keep families in Montgomery County. In this time of high inflation, families are looking to cut costs and save money. Families have moved from Montgomery County to surrounding counties such as Warren County because property taxes are lower. I was born and raised in Montgomery County; it’s my house. I want to make sure Montgomery County remains a great place to raise a family. I am not a career politician, nor do I strive to be. I think that the exercise of a public office should be temporary because it allows the influx of new ideas.

Why voters should elect you: I am a longtime resident of Montgomery County and a product of the county’s rich public school system, youth sports, and religious community. I currently live less than five minutes from my childhood home. I am a tax conservative and a small business owner. I am a motivated person; I am hardworking and have earned everything I have. Unlike my opponent, who was offered the position of auditor 22 years ago by his political party. I have the knowledge and skills required for this position. I have practiced law for about ten years, operating offices in Dayton and Xenia. I am not beholden to the local political machine and am not afraid to make tough decisions. I believe in truth, transparency and intellectually honest conversation to determine the best non-partisan solutions.

Montgomery County has been called business-unfriendly. This perception must be reversed starting from the top. We need to understand, from the perspective of the business owner, what is desired to settle, expand or stay in the county. I want Montgomery County to once again become a hub of commerce in the Midwest.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities?

1. Reduce property taxes

2. Bring businesses and good-paying jobs back to Montgomery County

3. Bringing the Office of the Auditor into the 21st century

What specific plans do you have to address these top priorities? It is the responsibility of the auditor to ensure that each parcel of land and the buildings thereon are assessed and valued fairly and consistently for tax purposes. Ohio law mandates a general reassessment every six years with a three-year mid-term update. We come to the three-year mid-term valuation in 2023. In 2020, Keith increased residential property values ​​by an average of 15.5% across the county. The Dayton Daily News wrote about this “astronomical increase” on February 21, 2021. When elected, I will propose to reverse these increases in value; which in turn would result in lower property taxes for residents of Montgomery County.

Our Office of the Auditor needs to be modernized. Besides being a lawyer, I also have my real estate license. I saw firsthand the slowness of the Auditor’s Office with regard to the transfer of ownership. I had months of waiting from customers before I received a deed. In addition, the auditor serves as the paymaster for the entire county. I’ve also seen with my own eyes where it takes our auditor’s office weeks or even months to pay independent contractors in the county. Payments being sent by paper check, which costs the county money for printing and postage. This is not acceptable in 2022.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I believe it is important for the Office of the Auditor to prioritize the safety of our community. I will partner with law enforcement and community groups on strategies to reduce crime and address violent crime in our community. I am the only auditor candidate who has been approved by local law enforcement in this race. I have FOP 117 and FOP 92 approval.