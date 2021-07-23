Kevin Hart blows up Nick Cannon’s phone number on digital billboards | Entertainment

Kevin Hart posted Nick Cannon’s phone number on bulletin boards offering parenting advice.

The 42-year-old actor upped the ante on his ongoing prank war with Nick, 40, by posting his real number on huge digital billboards in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York after Nick told him. bought a llama for his birthday.

Kevin shared a photo from the billboard and wrote: “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a llama for my B Day, I decided to do something good for him too … Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles … I also have I made it at ATL & NY …. if you want any parenting advice, call my BEST FRIEND @ nickcannon …. I’m sure its phone rings constantly. GOTCHA BACK B **** #PRANKWARS (sic). “

The billboard features a photo of Kevin and his llama, along with a message that read, “For fatherhood advice? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys, here’s his cell number.”

Nick then posted a few videos on his Instagram, showing him receiving calls from strangers.

He wrote: “My phone keeps ringing. Kevin Hart is a ******. I hate @ kevinhart4real (sic).”

For Kevin’s birthday earlier this month, Nick – who has seven children with four different wives, four of whom were born in the past six months – bought him a llama and sent him a teasing message.

He wrote: “Since I have all these new children, I thought I would get you a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

Kevin shared a photo of him and the llama on Instagram and wrote: “@nickcannon must be one of the biggest ******* on the planet … this jack *** sent a Llama to me for my B Love u man. My brother for life (sic). “