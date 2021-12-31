WEST PALM BEACH, Fla – Grace’s women’s basketball team claimed a 77-54 victory over Webber International in the Keizer New Year’s Classic Thursday.



Maddie Ryman was nearly flawless with 28 points on 13 of 18 shots, which propelled Grace to the easy victory.



The Lady Lancers bombarded the Warriors from the opening point and took an 8-0 lead before giving up their first basket.



After the Webber bucket, Grace would continue another run to extend the lead to 16-2. Ryman was the catalyst for Grace to drop 10 of 16 Lady Lancers points.



The Warriors slowly reduced the deficit, but baskets from Kiersten Poor and Ryman gave Grace a 21-10 lead on the quarter-break.



The second quarter saw the same as Grace continued to ride. Peyton Murphy scored three points early, and Kensie Ryman and Maddie Ryman combined for 11 straight points.



Kenzie McMahon has been in three straight possessions, assisting on two Feldman layups and scoring alone to push Grace’s lead 39-15.



Poor put an exclamation mark in the first half with a late-game triple, sending the game into intermission with the Lady Lancers ahead of 48-20.



Maddie Ryman had 18 of 8 points for 10 shots in the first half. Feldman nearly doubled with 10 points and seven rebounds.



As a team, Grace shot 65% from the field and 66% from beyond the arc. They held Webber at 9 of 36 in the field and outscored the Warriors 24-12 in paint.



In the third quarter, Grace kept rolling as Kaylee Patton scored in the Lady Lancers’ first possession in the second half.



Maddie Ryman continued to fuel Grace’s offense. Her bucket halfway through the third quarter gave Grace her biggest lead of the game at 62-27.



The Lady Lancers ended the quarter with a 70-38 advantage. Grace began to submit generously in the fourth trimester.



Taylor Cooney had a 3-point shot in the final quarter as Grace closed the game with a 77-54 victory.



Maddie Ryman led all players with 28 points. She also added seven rebounds and five assists.



Feldman doubled with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks. Poor added 14 points.



McMahon filled the stat sheet with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks.



Grace shot 47% from the field and passed Webber 52-40.



Grace returns to action today to close the New Years classic against Keizer at 2 p.m.