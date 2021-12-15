Lancers suffer first fire loss of the season

LAKELAND, Fla .– Grace’s record-breaking start to her season came to an end on Tuesday.The Lancers men’s basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling to Southeastern (Fla.) 78-76.No.13 Grace led a 13-game winning streak to start the season, tying the team’s record for the best start in history. But the Fire, which receives votes in the NAIA’s Top 25 Coaching Poll, had other plans.Southeastern took a sizable lead in the first half, but the Lancers regained the lead after half-time. However, the Fire (11-2) had the last laugh, making Grace play her first late loss.The Lancers started the game slowly, falling to an 11-2 deficit at the start. Southeastern scored four 3-pointers in the opening minutes to take the 16-6 lead.Grace missed five of her first seven shots and gave up six attacking boards in the first five minutes.The Fire kept rolling, leading 26-12 halfway through the first half.However, Grace found her momentum late. Grace used a 9-2 push to cut the Fire’s lead.But Southeastern still held a 10-point halftime lead at 44-34. The Fire had a 23-15 rebound advantage and scored nine points on the second chance.Grace was held with 41 percent of the shots in the half. The Fire shot 46% as a team.The Lancers started the second half on a much more positive note. Grace scored the first eight points of the half thanks to trebles from Brycen Graber and Carter Stoltzfus.A dunk from Elijah Malone gave Grace her first lead of the game at 48-47 with 14 minutes remaining.Grace continued to play well in the second half, increasing her lead to 59-52 after a Brett Sickafoose layup with 9:47 to go.With less than seven minutes to go, Grace still held a 63-57 lead. But the Lancers suffered an untimely drop in score that allowed the Fire to take control of the game.Grace only scored two points in the next 4:41, and the Fire took advantage with a 13-2 run. With 2:13 on the clock, Southeastern had a 70-65 lead.The Lancers missed four field goals and made four turnovers during that stretch.But Grace still had a chance to win the game late. A Malone and-1 reduced Southeastern’s lead to two.Grace then forced a missed shot to retrieve the ball and gain a chance to take the lead. But a 3 point thrower was out of place and Grace was forced to commit a foul. The Fire finished the game at the foul line, hitting 8 of 8 in the last minute to score the victory.Sickafoose and Frankie Davidson scored 3 points behind for Grace, but the effort was not enough.Malone finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Davidson had 18 points, 7 boards and 2 steals.Stoltzfus scored 18 points with six 3-pointers, and Sickafoose added seven points off the bench. Jake Wadding had six points and four rebounds, and Graber added three points and five assists.The Lancers have an extended break and won’t play again until a home game with Cornerstone on December 30 at 5 p.m.Crossroads League play resumes for Grace on January 4 with a much-anticipated meeting with Indiana Wesleyan in Winona Lake.



