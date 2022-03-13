Latest news on the Russia-Ukraine war: live updates

War in Ukraine: what you need to know

The last:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said food and medical supplies for the beleaguered port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped behind Russian lines, were due to arrive on Sunday afternoon. Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian cities, making “limited but notable” gains in a protracted campaign to capture the capital, Kyiv, a senior NATO official said.

Oil price: Sanctions against Russia are also helping gas prices reach new highs. Here’s why — and how long the flare-up could last.

The fight: Casualties are mounting in Ukraine – including civilians, as Moscow faces allegations that it used cluster munitions and vacuum weapons. According to an American general, up to 4,000 Russian soldiers would have died.

Map: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extended with strikes and attacks across the country.

The answer: Russia’s war could be a game-changer in the global economy, with rising gas prices and shifting business decisions suggesting a shift that will be felt for years to come. Meanwhile, in Russia, online access has been significantly restricted by domestic censors and overseas companies.

How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can help support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.

