Latest updates: Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos on trial

Survivors of the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting testified during the mental health phase of the gunman’s trial on Friday, describing in heart-breaking detail how they managed to escape or hide under desks. ” waiting to die “as they watched their colleagues shot down.

Shooter Jarrod Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty to killing five people in the gunshot attack in June 2018, but is not criminally responsible, citing mental illness.

The Anne Arundel County State Attorney’s Office, which opened the case on Thursday, maintains Ramos was seeking revenge after the newspaper reported a harassment conviction and after losing a libel case.

Janel Cooley, an advertising sales representative, said she was on the phone with a customer around 2:30 p.m. on June 28, 2018, when she heard what sounded like a loud explosion. At first, she said, she thought there had been some sort of electrical malfunction in the ceiling.

Then Cooley, who was sitting near the entrance to the newsroom, saw the front door smashed.

“I looked to my right and that’s where I saw a man with a gun,” Cooley said.

She immediately collapsed under her desk, she said.

“I didn’t really understand what was going on. I just knew what was going on was wrong, and I was scared and had to hide.

Cooley, became briefly moved when she recalled hearing sales clerk Rebecca Smith, who was shot and killed, say “in a very quiet little voice, ‘no, no, no’. Then I heard the shotgun explode.

She added, “That’s when I realized what was going on: there’s someone here with a gun and he’s killing us.”

Cooley said she saw journalist Wendi Winters, who was shot and killed, load Ramos with a trash can and a recycling bin in each hand, Cooley said.

“I heard her say, ‘Get out of here, stop that,’ like scolding him,” Cooley said. “Then I heard the shotgun explode. “

Cooley said she saw the shooter’s shotgun green laser on the wall.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to be on top of me in two seconds. This will hurt.

She said she was not consciously thinking, but at one point she decided to run away, down a small hallway, and then through the broken main entrance.

On the doorstep, she found Smith, who was seriously injured, trying to crawl to safety through the front door.

“I knew there was nothing I could do for her,” Cooley said. “I just leaned over and touched her.”

But when Cooley looked back, she saw the shooter behind her. She leaps forward, cutting her hand off the broken glass.

“I just got out of there,” she said.

Paul Gillespie, photographer for The Gazette, hid under his desk in the newsroom when filming began.

“I sat there curled up in a ball, trying not to breathe,” he said, and tried not to make a sound. He said he was thinking, “Is this really happening? I will die.”

When he heard a lull in the shooting, he decided to run away. In his escape he saw the gunman behind him for a brief second.

“I felt a breeze pass in front of my head,” de Ramos shooting him before he stepped through the shattered glass doors.

Gillespie ran first to a closet in the hallway outside the Capital suite, then through the front doors. He first encountered a woman in his car in the parking lot.

“There is someone shooting the Capital Gazette,” he told the woman. “She just rolled up her window and left.”

He then hit a nearby bank – “the whole time I thought I was going to get shot in the back,” he said – and collapsed on the floor.

It wasn’t until a few days later, Gillespie said, when he went to log into his Twitter account that he learned that the shooter had used his computer to tweet a message after he stopped shooting. Ramos tweeted: “F *** you leave me alone” – a reference to a line from the 2011 Capital Gazette article that Ramos sued.

Selene San Felece and Anthony Messenger, an intern with only three weeks on the job, hid under a desk in the back corner of the office.

Before shooting at the main entrance, Ramos placed special “Barracuda” devices under the rear entrance that prevented employees from escaping through the back door.

Barricaded rear door

San Felece said she frantically tried out the back door before she and Messenger crawled under a desk. She said she was breathing so hard that she breathed into Messenger’s back and, at one point, bit him.

She said she used Messenger’s cell phone to call her dad, texted her parents and tweeted from the Messenger account: “Active shooter 888 bestgate please help us. “

From their hiding place, she said, she watched journalist John McNamara run to another office to hide.

“Before he got shot, there was a point where he said, ‘Oh my God. Then he was shot.

After the shots it was quiet, except for the sound of the marksman’s footsteps.

“I heard footsteps like he was wearing heavy boots,” she said. “But I never heard him say anything.”

She added: “I was waiting to die.”

Messenger testified when he saw McNamara being shot: “I thought that was going to be everything for me.”

He added: “It was just oddly quiet.” The only sound he heard was the shooter’s boots on broken glass, he said.

Rachel Pacella, education reporter for the capital, was also stuck in the back corner of the office. When she went to try out the barricaded back door handle, she tripped and hit her head, smashing her glasses and slitting her face. She suffered a concussion in the fall.

She was disoriented for a few moments by the blood in her eyes, but she jumped behind two filing cabinets in a corner to hide.

She heard her colleague John McNamara get shot. “As he was dying, I could hear his last breaths,” she said.