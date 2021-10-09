League of Women Voters to Host Williamsport City Council Candidates Forum | News, Sports, Jobs

The Lycoming County League of Voters will host a virtual political forum next week featuring candidates for Williamsport city council.

Organized in partnership with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette community newspaper, the forum will be webcast live on the League’s and Sun-Gazette’s Facebook pages for the public to watch as organizations apply COVID-19 precautions.

The forum will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Michael Ross Event Center in downtown Williamsport.

The live broadcast only allows virtual participation of the public – the public will not be admitted to the forum.

Caroline Balliet, president of the League, said the group is organizing the forum so that important issues facing the city are addressed ahead of the general election on November 2.

“The League prides itself on being non-partisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public, which is in line with the mission of the League of “Empower voters. Defend democracy, ”Balliet said.

The forum will be moderated by Jason Fink, President and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Bob Rolley, editor of the Sun-Gazette, said the newspaper was honored to be part of the forum to help voters and residents learn more about the candidates as the city faces critical decisions that will have lasting impacts on the future.

Nominees include incumbents Randall Allison, David Banks and Liz Miele, and challengers Eric Beiter, Bill Hall and Jeana Longo.

The League’s Facebook page can be found online at www.facebook.com/League-of-Women-Voters-of-Lycoming-County-106221871004869.

The Sun-Gazette Facebook page is accessible online at www.facebook.com/SunGazette.

Watch for additional information and reminders in the Sun-Gazette, at www.sungazette.com and on the League’s social media page.