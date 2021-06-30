Nathaniel Trott

A Leesburg man faces charges after fleeing from police after a high-speed chase.



Nathaniel P. Trott, 27, of 40 EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg is charged with two counts of theft, level 6 felonies; resist law enforcement, a level 6 crime; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B offense.



According to a probable cause affidavit filed on Monday, around 2:37 a.m. on May 27, an assistant from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was parked at the Leesburg Fire Hall when he saw a blue 2002 Acura 32T driving on Old Ind. 15 without taking into account a stop sign. The vehicle, driven by a male suspect later identified as Trott, then turned onto Armstrong Road and accelerated at “high speed”.



The deputy caught up with Trott and activated his emergency lights and sirens to perform a traffic check. Trott ignored the hazard warning lights and sirens and did not slow down. A car chase ensues.



According to the affidavit, Trott was driving over 100 miles an hour and passing over the center line. Trott also passed two vehicles at high speed in a no-pass zone.



Eventually, Trott rolled over train tracks near Levi Lee Road and crashed shortly thereafter. Trott got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.



The MP pursued Trott but lost sight of him, according to the affidavit.



Additional officers arrived at the scene and attempted to locate Trott. During the search, officers found Trott. By making their presence known, Trott allegedly tried to flee the scene by getting into an orange 2007 Honda Fit. Trott drove the vehicle around the property until it struck a tree.



Trott was ordered out of the vehicle and handcuffed. He was then taken to hospital, where he was medically cleared.



According to the affidavit, the Acura 32T was stolen from a salvage yard and the Honda Fit was owned by someone other than Trott.



The owner of the salvage yard said around 2 a.m. that an outdoor camera alerted him to the activity. He saw a Jeep pull into the parking lot and two men got out of the vehicle. One of the men has been identified as Trott. Trott and the other man passed through several vehicles.



According to the affidavit, the owner discovered that the subjects had stolen a toolbox, various tools and a .22 caliber rifle from the owner’s vehicle. The Acura was also stolen from the property, according to the affidavit.



Trott was taken to Kosciusko County Jail on May 27. His bond was set at $ 5,250.