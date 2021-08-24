LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Waverly Newspapers

A successful 2021 group season
The Grand Waverly Municipal Band concluded its 2021 summer season on July 22.
Over 70 residents of Waverly and surrounding communities participated in one of our eight concerts. Our youngest players were in fifth grade and our oldest player was 90 years old. Following the pandemic, the forced cancellation of our 2020 season has been a pleasure to meet again under the leadership of Dr Craig Hancock, now in his sixth year with the group. .
We are grateful for the support of W-SR College Principal Jeremy Langner and Group Director Tyler Winkey, who allowed us to practice in the group hall and use the college auditorium as a concert site.
We also appreciate the great cooperation we receive from Travis Toliver and Tiffany Schrage of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, who organize and publish the Concerts at Kohlmann series, and from Garret Riordan of the Waverly Leisure Services Department, who coordinates our use of Kohlmann Park. . This year has been a particular challenge with the rebuilding of First Street Northwest, but the city and contractors have ensured that the park remains open and accessible for our Thursday night performances, and St. Paul’s Church has ensured that. that we have adequate parking.
Thanks also to the sponsors of this year’s concert: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Waverly Health Center, Farmers State Bank, First Bank, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Rada Manufacturing and Wartburg College.
And finally, we offer a special round of applause to our loyal audience members, who value all of our efforts. We can’t wait to see you next year!
Greater Waverly Area Municipal Band Council
Richard Moeller, President, James Cook, Jeff Franzen, Terry Letsche, Mark Mueller, Nettie Petersen, Tiffany Skaggs and Bob Wharram
LETTER POLICY:
All letters must be signed and dated. Letters can be changed for clarity and space. Please provide your contact details in case our staff have questions.
Letters are published at the discretion of Waverly Newspapers staff. The opinions on this page do not represent those of Waverly Newspapers.
Send letters to [email protected], fax to 352-5135, or mail it to 311 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
EMAIL IS THE PREFERRED RECEPTION METHOD.