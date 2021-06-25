Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core offers 1.02 inch e-Paper display

Lilygo has come up with a new e-Paper based device that offers a fairly small 1.02 inch e-Paper display that is held in a 3D printed case. The device also comes with a microSD card slot that doubles as primary storage, a reset button as well as a three-way user button. Besides, there are also headers for GPIO, ADC, DAC, SPI and others.

Coming to the specs in detail, the Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core device is built around an ESP32 dual-core processor. There is 4MB of Flash memory with the microSD card serving as primary storage. The 1.02 inch e-paper display has a resolution of 128 × 80 pixels. The device also features 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth connectivity as well as an integrated wireless SiP system – ESP32-PICO-D4.

The built-in USB Type-C port is for power and programming. As it is, the device operates on a 5V power supply via the USB Type-C port while there is also the provision of an external battery which must be connected via the Vbat pin. Then there is also the charging circuit for recharging the battery. Power consumption is low at best, consuming only 10uA in standby mode.

However, the company has yet to release any firmware that specifically applies to the Mini E-Paper Core. That said, Lilygo’s T-U2T downloader will be required to flash the firmware. Additionally, the Arduino code for the T5 ePaper displays may also be functional with the Mini E-Paper Core, but may require some modification for this.

As for the price, the Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core is currently listed on their website for around $ 18, or $ 22.28 with a T-U2T downloader.