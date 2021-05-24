Liquor license renewal deadline is approaching, but the process is easier than ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – In an age when everything from groceries and music to movies and paying taxes is just a click away, the division’s permit system Liquor Control’s Ohio has remained entirely paper-based.

Those who had permits and were looking for them had to put pen to paper and mail documents, which were then examined by hand.

“To put it in perspective, Atari dated Pong in 1972. We’re still doing what we did in 1961,” Superintendent Jim Canepa said. “Everything was good from the 60s to the 80s.”

No more. In March, the division moved the license renewal process online, creating a process where successful applicants can immediately download a PDF of their license that can be printed and hung at their institution. Before, the process could take weeks.

“Maybe that’s the only thing Covid did right – it exposed the vulnerability of our paper process,” Canepa said.

Temporary and event permits can now also be applied for online, and within the next 18 months to two years, the division plans to bring all liquor licensing processes, including new applications, online.

Canepa said licensees have been asking for an online system for years. However, it took the pandemic to get the funds to make it happen.

“When you’re still on paper and your stakeholder is in the digital world, you tend to hear about it,” he said. “You can do everything on your cell phone and we would always ask people to send a stack of paper.”

The renewal process could be saved under normal circumstances, but the pandemic has made it unmanageable, with the potential to freeze alcohol sales at companies awaiting approval.

Previously, license renewal deadlines were in February, June or October, depending on where the business was located. While last-minute rushes were common, they were spread over at least three time periods in the calendar.

In a bid to save licensees money last year, Ohio extended the renewal date to July 1 for some 19,700 of the state’s 25,000 licensees. The remaining licensees had already renewed before the date was moved.

So far, 10,500 of those 19,700 licensees have gone through the online process, leaving over 9,000 just over a month to reapply.

Much of the speed and efficiency gained is due to the fact that the new software can immediately detect application errors, such as an unchecked box. In the past, such a mistake could have cost the claimant additional weeks.

“They are waiting and no one knows yet that there is an error in their paperwork,” Canepa said. “We had a process that allowed for incomplete applications and that’s up to us.”

With the new renewal system in place, the division is working to raise awareness and avoid any business disruption.

“It would be unacceptable,” Canepa said.

For more business titles, visit ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.