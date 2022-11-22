Live news updates from the 2022 World Cup: breaking news from England training session, Pep’s new contract and Saudi Arabia stunner

Argentina’s Lionel Messi-led defeat to Saudi Arabia is up there with the biggest upsets in tournament history.

But what have been some of the other big giant kills over the years?

CAMEROON 1-0 ARGENTINA (1990)

Just like Messi, Diego Maradona was also embarrassed in his opening game at the World Cup.

In the 1990 edition of the tournament, a little-known Cameroonian team beat Argentina, although the South American team recovered to reach the final in Italy.

SENEGAL 1-0 FRANCE (2002)

France were World Cup champions when they lost to African underdogs Senegal at the start of the 2002 World Cup.

France ended up going out in the group stage. Senegal reached the quarter-finals, as did Cameroon in 1990.

SOUTH KOREA 2-1 ITALY (2002)

The 2002 World Cup was an eye-opener when co-hosts South Korea advanced to the semi-finals.

South Korea had beaten Portugal in the group stage but improved on that upset with a 2-1 extra-time win over Italy in the last 16. Italy were then three-time champions while South Korea had never won a World Cup match before. Tournament.

USA 1-0 ENGLAND (1950)

Haitian-born Joe Gaetjens was the unlikely hero for the United States in a 1-0 loss to England at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

Team USA was made up mostly of part-timers and the result reverberated throughout the game as one of the first big upsets of the World Cup.