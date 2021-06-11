Livent Announces Offer Price of 13,000,000 Common Shares | state

PHILADELPHIA CREAM, June 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent” or the “Company”), today announced that it has priced its public offering of 13,000,000 common shares, $ 0.001 nominal value (“Ordinary shares”), at a public offer price of $ 17.50 per common share. In addition, Livent has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional common shares. The offer is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Livent expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $ 219.4 million (or around $ 252.4 million if the Underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional Common Shares in full) under the Offer, after deducting the Underwriters’ rebates and commissions and any estimated offering costs. Livent intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, including any net proceeds for the year by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional common shares, primarily for growth capital expenditures, including expanding lithium capacity, and for general business purposes and to repay overdue amounts under its revolving credit facility.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JP Morgan are acting as co-managers and representatives of the Underwriters in connection with the Offer. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and SMBC Nikko also act as co-book managers in connection with the offer. Citizens Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets and Raymond James act as co-managers within the framework of the offer. Common shares are offered and sold pursuant to a current registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by way of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which may be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by sending a request to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Service Prospectus, 200 West Street, New York, New York State 10282, phone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316 or by sending an email to [email protected]; or JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: 1-866-803-9204, or by sending an email to [email protected] Affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and SMBC Nikko are co-book managers, Citizens Capital Markets is co-manager on this offering, and each is a the Company’s revolving credit facility and will therefore receive a portion of the net proceeds of the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ordinary shares or any other security and does not constitute any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, buying or selling is illegal.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with customers to use lithium safely and sustainably to power the world. Livent is one of the few companies with the capacity, reputation and know-how to produce high quality finished lithium compounds that help meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, fueling demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy and specialty innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people worldwide and operates manufacturing sites in United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

Safe Harbor Declaration under the Private Titles Litigation Reform Act 1995

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by using forward-looking words such as “could”, “could”, “will”, “continue to”, “will probably result”, “should”, “expects”. , “Expects,” “intends to”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential”, “pursues”, “could”, “foresees”, “future”, “is convinced that”, “plans” or “projects”, the negative of these terms and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Livent, may include projections of Livent’s future financial performance, Livent’s anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent’s business, including, without limitation, our plans for capital expansion and the development of the Nemaska ​​Project and statements indicating whether Livent will be able to fulfill the offer, the terms of the offer and the satisfaction ion of the usual closing conditions with regard to the offer. These statements are only predictions based on Livent’s current expectations and projections regarding future events. There are significant factors that could cause Livent’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied. by forward-looking statements. Currently, one of the most important factors is the negative effect of the current coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) on our business. The ultimate extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors that could cause Livent’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements prospective, in particular a decrease in the growth in demand for electric vehicles; price volatility of performance lithium compounds; unfavorable global economic conditions; competition; quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results; risks associated with the planned expansion of Livent’s production and related capital expenditures, including any further suspension of our expansion efforts; the potential development and adoption of battery technologies that do not rely on high-performance lithium compounds as an input; liquidity and access to credit; reduced customer demand, or delays in growing customer demand, for better performing lithium compounds; the success of Livent’s research and development efforts; risks inherent in international operations and sales, including political, financial and operational risks specific to Argentina, China and other countries where Livent is active; customer concentration and delay or loss or significant reduction in orders from large customers; failure to meet customer quality standards; fluctuations in the price of energy and certain raw materials; employee attraction and retention; union relations; cybersecurity breaches; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; lack of proven reserves; legal and regulatory proceedings; including shareholder lawsuits; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our separation from FMC Corporation; risks associated with the ownership of our common shares, including price fluctuations and lack of dividends; events beyond our control that could prevent us from achieving our sustainable development goals; as well as the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Livent’s Form 10-K 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021 and our subsequent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2021. Although Livent believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. Livent has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations..

Media contact: Juan carlos cruz +1.215.299.6170

[email protected]

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

[email protected]

