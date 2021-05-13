Local author takes on a new genre





From the Bavarian Alps and the Danish coast, across the sea to the New World and to the west of the mountain, MF Erler’s new book “Voices in the Past” traces 200 years in life and struggles of a family learning to navigate a hostile world. Released on May 15, the historical fiction novel is a new adventure for the fantasy author.

“I spent over five years researching my own ancestry and talking with elderly parents to glean their stories before it was too late,” Erler said. “I hope our descendants appreciate it. I think this story will resonate with all of those whose ancestors came to this country for a fresh start.

13-year-old Cinda Parker knows she and her younger brother Ian have a special bond. It’s only when a mysterious stranger named Lexi arrives from the future that they realize they’re more than typical mid-21st century kids. Lexi convinces the siblings to go back 200 years in the minds and lives of their ancestors to help their father, who is dealing with the grief of his own father’s death and anger, with his questionable choices. brother. When their family line is disrupted, Cinda and Ian learn the true value of a single life.

About the Author

MF (Mary Frances) Erler is a music teacher, outdoor educator, and author of fiction and non-fiction. Her teaching career spanned over 25 years and she wrote most of her life. She’s also a speaker for Women’s Connections, a Stonecroft Ministry, a musician with a Masters in Music Education from Concordia University in Chicago, as well as a world traveler, but her favorite place is her home in the Northwest. from Montana.

Her books are designed to appeal to young adults and those who are young at heart.

Connect with her at [email protected] or on her blog at MFErler.Blogspot.com