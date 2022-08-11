Local journalism is ‘here for it’ in US newspaper publisher Gannett’s brand campaign

Gannett, America’s largest newspaper publisher measured by total daily circulation, is launching an ambitious brand campaign to promote local journalism in three of its largest markets: Nashville, Austin and Phoenix.

The “Here For It” campaign, which runs through October 2022, was produced in conjunction with Lexington, Ky.-based advertising agency Cornett to build awareness for The Tennessean, Austin American-Statesman and azcentral.com | Arizona Republic properties and the unique value they provide to their local communities.





With shared and market-specific executions, the “Here For It” campaign aims to create a rallying cry for local pride and engagement while demonstrating how local journalism facilitates connections to the real world, clarifying complex issues. and serving as a catalyst for change.

A Hero:30 video was created specifically for each market with local journalists to highlight the main mission of the global campaign: in this age of constant distraction, we should all be more present, engaged and involved in the place. where we call home.





Localized out-of-home (OOH) placements and targeted social ads seek to turn heads with bold text and market-specific cultural references. “We can fight against injustice. You’re alone with the party buses,” says a Nashville placement, a nod to vehicles clogging up traffic and driving locals crazy.

“’Show that, Jamie doesn’t count as journalism. / Journalism by journalists. Not comedians,” reads an Austin OOH couple, a reference to influential but untrained online personalities.





Another couple in Phoenix joked, “Surveillance journalism takes on a special breed. / Woof Woof.”

A host of other assets and activations complete a campaign strategy designed to resonate with each target market and energize a traditionally stoic industry with humor and bravado.





“The phrase ‘Here For It’ is used to express enthusiasm and support. Not only does the tagline connect with our consumer, it also provides us with a platform to communicate our purpose and value, addressing all the ways local journalism helps create a better place to call home,” said Gus Murillo. , director of local brand marketing at Gannett. “But more importantly, it highlights the one thing that makes local journalism different…that we are here. We live here, we work here and we love this place we call home, and we are committed to making it the best it can be.



