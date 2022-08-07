Local News Briefs, August 7 | New

Former resident Fallin receives international award

Former Aspen City Council member Pat Fallin received Sister Cities International’s highest honor.

Fallin, who lived in Aspen from 1970 to 2011, was active in forming the Aspen Sister Cities Committee and later became involved with the National Sister Cities Organization. She received the Ruth Hashimoto Volunteer Service Award last month in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Service Award was instituted by Sisters Cities International in 2007 to recognize an honorary alumnus of the Board of Trustees who exemplifies their commitment to promoting peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation. The award honors his lifetime achievement as a citizen diplomat, according to a press release.

“I’m honored by this honor,” Fallin said from her home in Santa Barbara, Calif. “I was actually quite surprised when I got the call because I saw my efforts as simply building bridges of friendship with other cultures, a crucial start for international diplomacy.”

Fallin’s work with Sister Cities began locally as part of the Aspen program, which promotes relationships among mountain communities in education, medicine, sports and best practices. In the mid-1990s, Fallin became involved with the National Organization of Sister Cities, based in Washington, D.C.

She served on the National Board of Directors, culminating in the position of Vice President. When Fallin left Aspen, she became a member of the Santa Barbara Sister Cities Association. She revitalized the State Coordinating Program for the Los Angeles and Central Coast area and is a longtime member of Sister Cities International’s Membership Committee, Finance Committee, Fund Development Committee, and many working groups.

For more information about the Aspen program, visit aspensistercities.com. Information about the international program can be found at sistercities.org.

Aspen resident wins men’s 50-mile mountain bike race

John Gaston of Aspen took first place in the 50-mile solo race at Saturday’s Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike event, crossing the finish line in 4 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

Second place went to Simi Hamilton of Basalt, finishing in 4 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds, while third place went to another Aspenite, George Beck, with a time of 4 hours, 56 minutes and 23 seconds.

They are among many runners who took part in the fourth annual event, which started at 7 a.m. in Fanny Hill. Riders raced in one of three divisions: the 50-mile solo race, the 25-mile solo race, and the two-race 50-mile team, in which each team member completes a single lap in relay style.

First place in the women’s 50-mile solo race went to Crystal Anthony of Bentonville, Arkansas. She finished the race with a time of 5:45:36. Close behind in second place, finishing in 5:49:05, was Snowmass resident Caroline Troy. The women’s podium was completed by Nicole Tittensor of Axtell, Utah, with a time of 6:23:18.

Across all racing categories, the top three of each gender received medals. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three finishers of each gender for the 50-mile solo race.

For more information, visit aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/audi-power-of-four-mountain-bike.