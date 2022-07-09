Local News Briefs, July 9 | New

Downtown Art Festival Returns July 16-17

The 19th Annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival, featuring 100 national and local artists with works spanning all mediums, will run July 16-17.

“Whether your passions lie in sparkling jewelry and unique paintings, exquisite glassware or an art deco sculpture, visitors are sure to find it during the free two-day event,” the organizer’s press release reads. .

Presented by Howard Alan Events, the festival represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of entries. HAE’s vetting process ensures that a wide range of media and price ranges will be offered, the statement said.

The event is part of HAE’s “2021 Colorado Summer of Art” tour, which includes Keystone, July 23-24; Boulder, July 30-31; Beaver Creek, August 6-7; and Telluride, August 13-14.

In Aspen, the festival will take place at Paepcke Park each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CDOT will close the canyon on Wednesday for 6 hours

Interstate 70 eastbound through Glenwood Canyon will be closed Wednesday for approximately six hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow for the safe removal of a crashed commercial vehicle.

“The length of the closure could change based on weather and other variables, so CDOT is asking eastbound motorists to plan alternate routes for the day,” a Colorado Department of Transportation news release read.

I-70 westbound through the canyon will remain open. The eastbound closure is expected to begin mid-morning to limit impacts to commuter traffic through the canyon.

The removal of the accident vehicle will not affect CDOT’s ability to continue following safety protocols for flash flood watches and warnings for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to the release.

CDOT suggests motorists use cotrip.org or the free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route. The alternative northern route on US Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists.